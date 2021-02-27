The Queen’s Gambit Quiz: How Well-Versed Are You With Beth Harmon’s Life Story? Find Out

If Netflix has picked up your interest with exciting and intriguing dramas, you’ve probably heard of The Queen’s Gambit. It’s a chilling miniseries based on Walter Tevis’ same-titled novel. Set during the cold war era, it follows the story of Beth Harmon and her obsession to be the greatest chess player in the world. While the show has been hailed critically, it has also managed to revive people’s interest in chess.

Eventually, The Queen’s Gambit became one of the most-talked and most-watched shows of 2020. And if you’re reading this, you might be the one amongst the millions of viewers who are obsessed with the show. Whether you’ve rewatched the beloved show multiple times or took detailed chess notes from Beth, this Queen’s Gambit quiz will put your knowledge to the test.

The Queen's Gambit Quiz

1) In the final match of The US Championship, how many moves does Beth make to defeat Benny Watts?

40 20 25 30

2) Under whose guidance does Beth learn to play chess?

Harry Beltik Alma Mr. Shaibel Alice

3) What leads to Mrs. Wheatley’s death?

Pancreatitis Hepatitis Cirrhosis Polymyositis

4) Who is Beth’s real mother?

Alma Alice

5) According to the newspaper article, which was Beth’s first loss on record?

The Us Open Mexico City Invitational Chess Tournament Paris Remy-Vallon Invitational The Kentucky State Championship

6) Which one among these is Harry Beltik’s quote?

“My experience has taught me what you know isn't always what's important.” “My tranquility needs to be refurbished.” “Anger is a potent spice.” “Intuition can’t be found in books.”

7) Whom does Beth consider as the toughest opponent?

The Chinese The German The Russian

8) Beth’s final face-off in chess is with?

Mr. Shaibel Harry Vasily Borgov Benny

9) What is Mr. Shaibel’s profession in the story?

A Teacher A Janitor An Artist A Lawyer

10) What is Borgov’s true nationality?

Polish Russian German British

11) As per the story, who’s the winner of the 1966 US Open?

Harry Benny Benny and Beth Beth

12) What is Beth’s common strategy while playing the chess game?

Visualizing moves on the floor Visualizing moves by opponent’s expressions Visualizing moves on the ceiling

13) Which actor had planned to adapt The Queen’s Gambit for a movie?

Robert De Niro Heath Ledger Al Pacino Ben Affleck

14) Who becomes a catalyst to Beth’s most brutal tournament loss?

Harry Cleo Benny Margaret

15) Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit is dedicated to?

Iepe Rubingh Garry Kasparov Wilhelm Steinitz Nigel Short

The Queen's Gambit Trivia And Answers

Beth makes 30 moves to defeat Benny Watts. She traps him in his own tactic of 'trading queens'. Under Mr. Shaibel’s guidance, Beth learns to play chess. Shaibel's tactics help her establish an interest in the game. Mrs. Wheatley was addicted to alcohol. During their Mexico visit with Beth, she dies of Hepatitis. Alice Harmon is Beth’s biological mother. When Beth is 9, Alice commits suicide by running into an oncoming vehicle. The 1966 US Open marks Beth’s first loss on record. The tournament was point-based and eventually ends up as a tie between her and Benny. “Anger is a potent spice,” is Harry Beltik’s iconic quote. Saying so, he warns Beth of several things including her alcohol addiction. Beth considers the Russians as the toughest opponents. Even after her two consecutive losses against Russians, she makes a great comeback in the end. Beth’s final face-off in chess was with Vasily Borgov where she makes a great comeback. This final game makes her the greatest chess player of all time. Mr. Shaibel was a janitor at an orphanage. He's the one who introduces the game of chess to Beth Harmon. Chess grandmaster Visaly Borgov is a Russian in the show. The character is loosely based on Russian chess player Boris Spassky. In the 1966 US Open, Benny and Beth both emerged as the winners after a tie. Being a point-based tournament, the scores level following Benny's two draws and Beth's one loss. Visualizing moves on the ceilings is one of Beth’s common strategies while playing chess. This tactic is considered to be a realistic one, even followed by real chess players. Reportedly, late actor Heath Ledger was among the first ones who had planned to adapt The Queen's Gambit for a movie. The actor was planning to make his directorial debut with this cinematic version. Beth befriends a French woman Cleo and eventually, they fall for each other. In the end, Cleo winds up being a catalyst in Beth's most-brutal tournament lost against Vasily Borgov. The Queen's Gambit is dedicated to Iepe Rubingh, the inventor of chess boxing. Reportedly, he died last year at the age of 45.

