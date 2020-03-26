Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' To Have A Reshoot After Bad Test Screening?

No Time To Die is going to be Daniel Craig's last film as the iconic MI6 agent James Bond but the film has had a hard time getting everything in order right from its early stages. After finalising the director, which itself proved to be a herculean task, the film reportedly faced problems on set as well.

No Time To Die's shooting was recently completed. However, Daniel Craig’s last outing as Agent 007 was again in a tough spot with the current coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the world.

No Time To Die was originally supposed to hit the screens worldwide in April 2020 but because of the coronavirus outbreak, the film's release date has been pushed to November 2020. However, reports suggested that the coronavirus pandemic around the world is not the only reason for the movie’s release date to be pushed for later this year. According to claims of a YouTube channel, No Time To Die’s release was postponed because the movie had a bad test screening.

According to a media report, the channel claimed that a test screening was held a few weeks before the movie was expected to release and it did not go well. The YouTube channel claimed that they don’t have any specific details about what was ill-received by the test audience. According to the channel, the makers are scheduling two pieces of reshoots that will last for around 12 to 14 days.

As reported, the channel further added that the makers are using the outbreak as cover to avoid bad publicity. It also said that with a very public and problematic history of the film, it would be very easy to believe that the extensive delay is more than likely due to issues with the film itself than the current coronavirus situation. No Time To Die was one of the very first movies to postpone its release date in the face of the pandemic.

