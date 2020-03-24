Daniel Dae Kim Reveals 'secret Weapon' To Recover From Coronavirus

Hellboy actor Daniel Dae Kim had recently revealed that he had been tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus. In an Instagram video that he posted on his account, he urged his fans to follow self-isolation for their safety. Daniel Dae Kim also posted another video where he talked about how he was feeling better now. He also went on to talk about the medicines that proved to be the ‘secret weapon’ in him feeling better.

He posted the new video on his Instagram a week after announcing he has been tested positive. He went on to say that he felt ‘practically back to normal’. In the video, he said that “I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically back to normal. I am lucky to be in the 80 per cent of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization, that’s an important statistic,”.

Kim made it clear in the video that he is not a medical professional but he went on to reveal that the described cocktail of medication proved to be his ‘secret weapon’ in recovery. He admitted that hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, was the most helpful for him. Talking about hydroxychloroquine, he said, “This is a common anti-malarial drug that has been used with great success in Korea in their fight against the coronavirus, and yes, this is the drug that the president mentioned the other day.” He referred to US President Donald Trump in the end.

In the video, he talked about his experience of Coronavirus and how he recovered from it. The Hellboy actor also said that he will not be tested again as there is also a shortage of tests. Many Hollywood celebrities have also been tested positive for Coronavirus before Kim. Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson to name a few.

