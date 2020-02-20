Daniel Radcliffe Officially Debunks 'Moon Knight' Casting Rumours

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had announced that a Moon Knight series will debut on Disney+ streaming platform along with other shows like Loki, Ms.Marvel and She-Hulk. For months, Daniel Radcliffe was rumoured to be associated with the project with many speculations about him being cast in the titular role. But now, the Harry Potter star has come forward and debunked the rumours.

Daniel Radcliffe on Moon Knight rumours

Actor Daniel Radcliffe was speaking to a leading news daily in the USA where he was asked to address the Moon Knight casting rumours. The actor was quick to respond that the rumours are actually untrue. Daniel reinstated that the rumours are in fact untrue by saying that he himself hasn't heard anything from Marvel executives and thus can officially debunk the rumours.

Daniel Radcliffe went on to reveal that if he was ever to back to a film or television franchise, the bar for the script would be set even higher than anything else. The actor expressed that before one can sign on to being in the franchise, playing the same character over the years, he/she needs to ensure that they're going to love playing that character for years. But Daniel Radcliffe did reveal that he is not averse to working in a franchisal tie-in again as it could be fun.

After getting off the success of the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe has evidently stayed away from commercial films and focussed more on indie films. Daniel Radcliffe's movies like Swiss Army Man, Jungle, and Imperium have allowed him to showcase versatility as a performer earning him praise from critics and audience. Daniel Radcliffe will be next seen in Guns Akimbo which will release in the USA on February 28, 2020, after premiering last year at the Toronto Internation Film Festival in September.

Image courtesy - The Daniel Radcliffe and Marvel Studios Instagram

