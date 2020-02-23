'My Entire Life And Career Is Built On Luck And Privilege': Daniel Radcliffe

While most successful people credit hard work for their success, Daniel Radcliffe has reportedly claimed that his impressive career is based on two things, "luck and privilege". In a recent interview with international media, Radcliff, who is best known for playing Harry Potter in the popular franchise, had said that he doesn't want people to think that he "got anywhere" because of his hard work.

Got a 'lucky' break at a young age

According to reports, Radcliff said that when one is successful at anything, even if that person works really hard, there is still a massive amount of luck involved. Radcliff reportedly added that he got incredibly lucky when he was 10-11 and that bit of luck got him a lot of opportunities that he would not have afforded had he "not had that stroke of luck".

Daniel Radcliff first made his acting debut at the age of 10 in the 1999 movie, David Copperfield. He shot to fame at the age of 11 when he was cast as Harry Potter.

After the final film of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 that released in 2011, Radcliffe stayed away from commercial films and focussed more on indie movies. His movies like Swiss Army Man, Jungle, and Imperium have allowed him to showcase his versatility as a performer earning him praise from critics and audience alike. Radcliffe will be next seen in Guns Akimbo which will release in the USA on February 28, 2020, after premiering last year at the Toronto Internation Film Festival in September.

'Moon Knight' Rumours debunked

Recently, Daniel Radcliffe was asked to address the Moon Knight casting rumours during an interview with a leading news daily in the USA. The actor was quick to respond that the rumours are actually untrue. Daniel reinstated that the rumours are in fact untrue by saying that he himself hasn't heard anything from Marvel executives and thus can officially debunk the rumours.

Daniel Radcliffe went on to reveal that if he was ever to back to a film or television franchise, the bar for the script would be set even higher than anything else. The actor expressed that before one can sign on to being in the franchise, playing the same character over the years, he/she needs to ensure that they're going to love playing that character for years. But Daniel Radcliffe did reveal that he is not averse to working in a franchisal tie-in again as it could be fun.

