'The Tales Of Beedle The Bard' Audiobook: Harry Potter Stars Join Forces For A New Project

The Tales of Beedle the Bard is all set to release its very first audiobook. Gem personalities from the Wizarding World have lent their voices to tell the stories of Beedle the Bard which has been written by J.K. Rowling. The Tales of Beedle the Bard audiobook is being released to support Rowling’s charity, Lumos.

More about The Tales of Beedle the Bard audiobook

The Tales of Beedle the Bard audiobook has been recorded in the voices of Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts films), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter films), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter films), Warwick Davis (Professor Filius Flitwick in Harry Potter films), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter films), Noma Dumezweni (Hermoine Granger in The Cursed Child play) and Sally Mortemore (Madame Pince in Harry Potter films). They have also been a part of the Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling in the Harry Potter films, Fantastic Beats films and The Cursed Child play.

According to reports, Sally will voice the introduction by Rowling, Jude will read out Dumbledore’s notes from the books. On the other hand, Noma will read the story of the 'Deathly Hallows', Bonnie will read out 'Babbitty Rabbitty and Her Cackling Stump', Evanna will voice 'The Fountain of Fair Fortune', Jason will read 'The Warlock’s Hairy Heart' while the tale of 'The Wizard and the Hopping Pot' will be read by Warwick.

The Tales of Beedle the Bard has its first reference in the Harry Potter films, specifically in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. It was 'The Tale of the Three Brothers' through which Harry became acquainted with the three most powerful objects of the Wizarding World. Author, J.K. Rowling transformed this fictional legend into a small collection of tales as a spinoff of the original series to support her charity in 2008. More than a decade later, The Tales of Beedle the Bard will release its audiobook to update itself with the modern times and supposedly attract more readership.

The Tales of Beedle the Bard audiobook is exclusively available for pre-order in the UK, US and Canada. It will be released for the masses on March 31, 2020. Evanna Lynch took to Instagram to share the news of the release of The Tales of Beedle the Bard audiobook.

