Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio 'injured' Daniel Day-Lewis While Shooting A Fight Scene?

Gangs of New York, helmed by Martin Scorsese, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis in lead roles. It is a historical crime drama released in 2002. While shooting a scene, Leonardo DiCaprio accidentally injured Daniel Day-Lewis. Read further to know what happened while shooting this scene.

Also Read | Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Body Of Lies' Had High Costume Standards?

Leonardo DiCaprio's trivia: When he 'broke' a co-star's nose

Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis starrer Gangs of New York had loads of fight scenes. One of which is widely famous for its backstories. The violent scene is the one where Bill the Butcher played by Daniel Day-Lewis unmasks the dual game of the protagonist Amsterdam played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

As per IMDb reports, he starts beating Leonardo’s character in front of the audience in the Chinese Pagoda. The fight between both actors went too far as they both got too engrossed in their roles. Leonardo accidentally broke Daniel Day-Lewis' nose, as per media reports at that time. Their co-actor Eva Hanger was a witness to this scene.

Image Source: Still from Gangs of New York

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Gangs Of New York': Interesting Trivia About The Film

However, Leonardo had mention in a throwback interview with Shortlist that it wasn’t him who broke Daniel's nose. He said that Daniel Day-Lewis smashed his face while doing a head butt into something like a pillow or sandbag. Nevertheless, the scene gained a lot of popularity because of this accident that took place during the shoot.

About Gangs of New York

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Supports Moratorium Of Extraction In The Amazon; Check Out His Tweet



Gangs of New York is a fictionalized crime drama which is set in the mid-19th century in the Five Points district of Lower Manhattan. Daniel Day-Lewis plays Bill Cutting, "The Butcher", who is a well-known crime boss and a political kingmaker. There is a territorial battle between two gangs, The Natives and the Dead Rabbits. They are rivals and the battle leads to murder, revenge and political corruption.

The plot involves a very violent conflict between Bill Cutting played by Daniel Day-Lewis and the protagonist Amsterdam Vallon played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film shows details of the mid-19th century such as a boxing match won in the 75th round, newly arrived immigrants who become citizens and are enlisted in the army at the same time. Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonardo DiCaprio's performances were critically acclaimed.

Also Read | How Leonardo DiCaprio-Winslet's Bond Elevated Their Performance In 'Revolutionary Road'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.