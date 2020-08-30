Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate's Love Scene In 'Revolutionary Road' Made Latter Uncomfortable

Revolutionary Road (2008) featured actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and Kathy Bates. The romantic drama featuring the Titanic cast did extremely well at the box office. This film was directed by Kate Winslet’s ex-husband Sam Mendes. The film not only won many awards but was also nominated for several. Here is an interesting piece of trivia from the film that might intrigue you:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet trivia:

During an award show covered by Extra TV, Leonardo Dicaprio, Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes were asked to express their thoughts about Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s love scene. While Kate Winslet was a “little uncomfortable” during the love scene, DiCaprio said that he was extremely comfortable. Sam Mendes who watched the scene nearby jokingly said that he encouraged the duo “to do more”.

Although Kate knew DiCaprio quite well, she felt uncomfortable since her then-husband, Sam Mendes was also watching. Kate claimed the situation to be “a bit weird”. Talking about his roles, Leonardo DiCaprio said that he had been intimate with Kate Winslet about a "thousand times" and hence he did not feel uncomfortable.

More about Revolutionary Road:

The plot of this film revolves around a young couple who live in a Connecticut suburb. This film is set in the mid-1950s. The film showcases the couple’s personal problems while they also try to raise their children. Revolutionary Road was based on a 1961 novel of the same name. This novel was written by Richard Yates.

The film was co-produced by Bobby Cohen, Sam Mendes, Scott Rudin, and John Hart. Kate Winslet won the Golden Globe in the category of Best Actress for her role in Revolutionary Road. Further, the film was also nominated for four BAFTAs and three Academy Awards.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s movies:

The iconic Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has contributed immensely to the film industry. The actor is extremely famous for his role in the epic romance, Titanic. He was reportedly nominated for the Golden Globe Awards in the category of Best Actor for his role in Titanic. Some of his famous films include Blood Diamond, Shutter Island, Inception, The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and several others.

Source: Stills from Revolutionary Road

