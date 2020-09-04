Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Body Of Lies' Had High Costume Standards?

Leonardo DiCaprio's Body of Lies is an action thriller film that revolves around the attempts of the CIA and Jordanian Intelligence to catch a terrorist in the Middle East. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film based on the novel of the same name by David Ignatius. It features Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, and Mark Strong in the lead roles.
The 2008's release explores coexisting tension between Western and Arab societies. One of the lesser-known facts according to IMDb was that this film had very high costume standards. Read on for more details.
Body of Lies had pretty high costume standards even for the supporting actors. For instance, the side actors performing British police were styled in an up to date uniform. They wore the full regalia including a tie, utility belt, regimental insignia, and a bulletproof jacket. The actors were dressed up in this format even though none of these was visible as the British police were under their blaze yellow police emergency-response raincoats.
In the film, even with such particular attire, these policemen were seen positioned with their backs to the camera, which was often a quarter-mile away.
