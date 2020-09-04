Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Body Of Lies' Had High Costume Standards?

Leonardo DiCaprio's Body of Lies is an action thriller film that revolves around the attempts of the CIA and Jordanian Intelligence to catch a terrorist in the Middle East. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film based on the novel of the same name by David Ignatius. It features Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, and Mark Strong in the lead roles.

The 2008's release explores coexisting tension between Western and Arab societies. One of the lesser-known facts according to IMDb was that this film had very high costume standards. Read on for more details.

Did you know 'Body of Lies' had very high costume standards?

Body of Lies had pretty high costume standards even for the supporting actors. For instance, the side actors performing British police were styled in an up to date uniform. They wore the full regalia including a tie, utility belt, regimental insignia, and a bulletproof jacket. The actors were dressed up in this format even though none of these was visible as the British police were under their blaze yellow police emergency-response raincoats.

In the film, even with such particular attire, these policemen were seen positioned with their backs to the camera, which was often a quarter-mile away.

Other Lesser-known facts about 'Body of Lies'

Ed Hoffman played by Russel Crowe had put on 50 pounds for Body of Lies. He was chief of CIA's Near East Division and Roger Ferris' boss.

Leonardo DiCaprio had to go under makeover for his character. He wore brown contact lenses and dyed his hair black.

Mark Strong had initially turned down the role because his wife was pregnant but later he changed his mind. His wife had encouraged him to take the role. Mark Strong played Hani Salaam, intelligence chief and director of the Jordanian General Intelligence Directorate.

Russell Crowe, Oscar Isaac, Mark Strong, and Simon McBurney also starred in Ridley Scott's next film, Robin Hood (2010).

This film also marks the comeback of Leonardo DiCaprio & Russell Crowe collaboration after 13 years. They were last seen in The Quick and the Dead (1995).

As per reports by IMDB, the football game being played in the background is actually Motherwell Vs Celtic.

