Danny Masterson's Civil Stalking Case Will Go Through Church Of Scientology Arbitration?

The civil lawsuit against American actor Danny Masterson will be arbitrated through the Church of Scientology, ruled a judge of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to the court order obtained by People Magazine. For the unversed, the civil lawsuit was originally filed back in August 2019 by Marie Bobette Riales, musician Cedric Bixler-Zavala, his wife Chrissie Carnell Bixler and two Jane Does. The victims claimed that the agents of Church intimidated and stalked them after they filed allegations against That '70s Show's actor to the police.

Lawsuit filed against Masterson is separate from criminal action taken against him

The civil lawsuit filed by the victims against Danny Masterson is separate from the criminal action taken against him for raping three women. In June, The Ranch actor was charged with raping three women in different incidents, which took place between 2001 and 2003. However, Masterson has denied all the allegations. Meanwhile, the 44-year-old has an arraignment on January 6, 2021.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Superior Court's judge Steven Kleifield ruled that civil complaint against Danny Masterson must be resolved through 'religious arbitration' because of an existing arbitration agreement between the involved individuals. Soon after that, the American actor's attorney, Andrew Brettler told People that the result ruled out by the court was absolutely correct and they're looking forward to arbitrating the claims as directed by the court.

About the civil lawsuit against Danny Masterson

In the suit filed to the police, actor Carnell Bixler accused Danny Masterson of sexually assaulting her multiple times when they dated back in 2001 and 2002, suggests a report by Variety. After Carnell filed the lawsuit, her musician husband Cedric Bixler-Zavala claimed that the 'agents of the defendants' have assaulted them with cars, poisoned their pets and made harassing phone calls to them as well.

Furthermore, Jane Doe 1 has alleged Masterson's agents of violent threats and sexual harassment as well as claimed suffering property damage after reporting the lawsuit. Jane Doe 2 in her lawsuit, accused the defendants of inflicting emotional distress by stalking and invading her privacy. However, the arbitration rule does not apply to plaintiff Marie Bobette Riales because she was not a Church of Scientology member.

