Here's A Look At FKA Twigs & Shia LaBeouf's Relationship Timeline Amid Their Lawsuit

Actor Shia LaBeouf gained worldwide fame after starring in Transformers in 2007. After that, he was seen in many films like Holes (2003), Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010), Lawless (2012), The Company You Keep (2012), Nymphomaniac (2013), Fury (2014), Borg vs McEnroe (2017), Honey Boy (2019) and many such more. FKA Twigs, on the other hand, is a well known English singer and songwriter who gained much of her popularity after her debut studio album, LP1, was released in August 2014. Shia and FKA started dating each other in mid-2018 and then split in June 2019. Read ahead to know more about Shia & FKA’s relationship timeline:

Shia LaBeouf & FKA Twig's relationship timeline

First meet

PageSix reports that the couple met each other on the sets of Honey Boy. Honey Boy is a film written by Shia LaBeouf that also stars him. The film is directed by Alma Har'el and casts Shia & FKA’s in different roles. The reports also added that the two really liked each other but didn’t mention to anyone that they were dating.

Official status

The couple officially began dating in Mid 2018, reports USMagazine. The two were constantly seen with each other and also attended a few parties with each other. Shia & FKA also really liked keeping their life away from the cameras. The two were also not often photographed with each other.

Break up & aftermath

Just after nine months of dating, the couple broke up. Reports further added that Shia and FKA separated on June 2019'. Recently FKA accused the actor of abusing her while she was in a relationship with him.

FKA Twigs sues Shia

The lawsuit against Shia mentioned - "Shia LaBeouf hurts women. He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous” Many other reports also mentioned that Shia Labeouf gave FKA Twigs STD and used to choke her. Shia also put out a statement. Talking to The New York Times, Shia explained – "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt”.

Pic Credit: Shea LeBeouf's (fan account) Instagram & FKA Twigs' Instagram

