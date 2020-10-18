Nithya Menen’s Films And Shows Where She Played A Strong, Inspirational Character

Nithya Menen has proved her mettle every time she appears onscreen. The actor made her Malayalam debut with Akasha Gopuram in 2008 and forayed into the Hindi film industry with Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar. Her versatility, empowering performances and ‘go-getter’ characters have made her resonate with her fans. Check out some of the movies where she is seen portraying bold, stunning, and inspiring roles.

Nithya Menen's movies where her character was bold and courageous

Ustad Hotel cast and plot

Penned by Anjali Menon and directed by Anwar Rasheed, Ustad Hotel took the viewers on the journey of an aspiring cook, Faizi, who wants to go to the UK to become a professional chef. Nithya Menen as Shahana is portrayed as Faizi’s love interest. She tries her best to help Faizi open his dream restaurant while circumstances force him to assist his grandfather in a small restaurant. Shahana’s character in the movie was shown as bold enough to follow her passion irrespective of what her family thought. According to critics, Nithya Menen’s character was well-etched and spoke volumes. The movie has earned 8.3 stars on IMDB. Ustad Hotel cast featured Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Thilakan, and Siddique in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer here:

Apoorvaragam cast and plot

Apoorvaragam is a Malayalam language movie directed by Sibi Malayil and written by G.S. Anand, Najeem Koya. The story revolved around three youngsters, Roopesh played by Nishan, Nancy played by Nithya Menen and Tommy played by Asif Ali. Nithya, in the movie as Nancy, was someone for whom love was something that was beyond words. Her character had an interesting arc that impressed many. This movie has earned a 6.2-star rating on IMDB. Apoorvaragam cast included Asif Ali, Nithya Menen, Nishan, Vinay Forrt, among others. Watch the trailer here:

Breathe: Into The Shadows

Nithya Menen made her OTT debut with the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. This thriller on Amazon Prime Video starred Abhishek Bachchan as a father trying to save his daughter, while Nithya Menen played a strong mother desperate to see her child. It was created and directed by Mayank Sharma. In an interview with Outlook India, Nithya menen called it her best performance till date and called her character multi-layered. Watch the trailer here:

Myna

Myna is a Kannada film written and directed by Nagasheka. This romantic-drama starred Chetan Kumar as Sathyamurthy along with Nithya Menen as Myna in a loving relationship. The highlight of this movie was that the lead protagonist played by Nithya Menen was actually physically challenged and assaulted by a doctor who promised to help her. Myna’s strong will power and her confidence to live life to the fullest made this movie and her performance a favourite for many fans. Watch the trailer here:

