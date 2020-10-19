On Jon Favreau's Birthday, Here's A List Of His Films That You Can Stream On OTT Platforms

A prominent filmmaker, actor, producer, and screenwriter, Jon Favreau is popular for his contribution to the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe' films. He has continually captured the hearts of his audience with his work as an actor and a filmmaker over the years. Jon has directed fan-favourites like ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Jungle Book,’ ‘Elf,’ ‘The Lion King,’ and more. On the occasion of Jon Favreau’s birthday today, here are some of his most popular films you should watch to celebrate the actor-director.

Jon Favreau’s contribution to the ‘Marvel’ movies

The actor gained massive popularity through his directorial work in the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe,’ the famous film franchise. Jon Favreau directed the films ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Iron Man 2’ which were released in the years 2008 and 2010 subsequently. He also played the character of ‘Happy Hogan’ alongside Robert Downey Jr. and also starred in both the films.

Jon Favreau’s movies on Disney+ Hostar

Additionally, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and ‘Spider-man: Far From Home’ from the franchise also saw Jon play the same character. Directorial projects like the show ‘The Mandalorian,’ and films like ‘The Jungle Book’ and ‘The Lion King’ are among his other successful films. One can find these films and shows of Jon on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar currently.

A few other Jon Favreau’s movies and where to watch them

‘Elf’ is one of his most widely loved and watched Christmas movies and is currently available on Netflix. Will Ferrell stars in the film as ‘Elf,’ playing the titular character. Jon also directs and presents a television cooking show named ‘The Chef Show’ which is currently available on the same platform. The actor has also directed and starred in the film ‘Chef’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’ Both of these films can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The director-turned-actor celebrates his birthday on October 19, 2020. His latest work is his cooking show called ‘The Chef Show’ which presently airs on Netflix. It is based on his 2014 film 'Chef.'

