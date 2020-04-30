What's Coming To Netflix In May 2020? Check Complete List Inside

Netflix is an online streaming service and production company that brings to its members a variety of entertainment services. Members of Netflix can choose from a wide range of shows, movies and mini-series to watch from. It keeps adding new shows and movies from different genres. Here is a list of what is coming to Netflix in May 2020.

What's coming to Netflix in May 2020?

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1st

Above The Rim (1994) Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) All Day and a Night (2020) Back To the Future (1985) Back To the Future II (1989) Casi Feliz / Almost Happy (Season 1 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) Cracked Up (2018) Den of Thieves (2018) For Colored Girls (2010) Fun with Dick & Jane (2005) Get In (2020) Hollywood Into The Night Jarhead Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2013) Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016) Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) Masha and the Bear (Season 4) Medici (Season 3) Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1) Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018) Pup Academy (Season 1) Reckoning (Limited Series) Sinister (2012) Song of the Sea (2014) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) The Half of It (2020) The Heartbreak Kid (2007) The Patriot (2000) Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine Underworld (2003), Underworld: Evolution (2006), Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) Urban Cowboy (2016) What a Girl Wants (2003) Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) Arctic Dogs (2019) Luccas Neto em: Acampemonto de Ferias 2 Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020) Becoming (2020) Hangman (2017) Workin Moms (Season 4) Scissor Seven (Season 2) 18 regali / 18 Presents (2020) Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1) Dead to Me (Season 2) House at the End of the Street (2012) Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2) Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2) Sleepless (2017) The Eddy (Limited Series) The Hollow (Season 2) The Wrong Missy (2020) Valeria (Season 1) Charmed (Season 2) Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16) Bordertown (Season 3) Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) Trial by Media (Season 1) True: Terrific Tales (2020) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (2020) Riverdale (Season 4) Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3) Chichipatos (Season 1) District 9 (2009) I Love You, Stupid (2020) Magic for Humans (Season 3) She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5) The Wiggles – Kids series for preschool kids. White Lines (Season 1) Public Enemies (2009) United 93 (2006) Soul Surfer (2011) The Big Flower Fight (Season 1) Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) Sweet Magnolias (Season 1) Trumbo (2015) Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020) The Flash (Season 6) Selling Sunset (Season 2) The Lovebirds (2020) Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2) Dynasty (Season 3) Spelling the Dream (2020) I’m No Longer Here (2019) The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) La Corazonada (2020) Space Force (Season 1) Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3) High Strung Free Dance (2018)

Disclaimer: Please note this list has been referred from various media portals online. Republic World does not hold responsibility for any kind of discrepancy.

