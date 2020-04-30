What's Coming To Netflix In May 2020? Check Complete List Inside

Netflix is an online streaming service and production company that brings to its members a variety of entertainment services. Members of Netflix can choose from a wide range of shows, movies and mini-series to watch from. It keeps adding new shows and movies from different genres. Here is a list of what is coming to Netflix in May 2020.
Read | When Is 'Half Of It' Releasing On Netflix? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Read | When Is ‘Into The Night’ Releasing On Netflix? | More Info Inside
What's coming to Netflix in May 2020?
What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1st
- Above The Rim (1994)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
- All Day and a Night (2020)
- Back To the Future (1985)
- Back To the Future II (1989)
- Casi Feliz / Almost Happy (Season 1
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cracked Up (2018)
- Den of Thieves (2018)
- For Colored Girls (2010)
- Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)
- Get In (2020)
- Hollywood
- Into The Night
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2013)
- Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016)
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
- Masha and the Bear (Season 4)
- Medici (Season 3)
- Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
- Mrs. Serial Killer (2020)
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018)
- Pup Academy (Season 1)
- Reckoning (Limited Series)
- Sinister (2012)
- Song of the Sea (2014)
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
- The Half of It (2020)
- The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
- The Patriot (2000)
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine
- Underworld (2003), Underworld: Evolution (2006), Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
- Urban Cowboy (2016)
- What a Girl Wants (2003)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Arctic Dogs (2019)
- Luccas Neto em: Acampemonto de Ferias 2
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020)
- Becoming (2020)
- Hangman (2017)
- Workin Moms (Season 4)
- Scissor Seven (Season 2)
- 18 regali / 18 Presents (2020)
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1)
- Dead to Me (Season 2)
- House at the End of the Street (2012)
- Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)
- Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)
- Sleepless (2017)
- The Eddy (Limited Series)
- The Hollow (Season 2)
- The Wrong Missy (2020)
- Valeria (Season 1)
- Charmed (Season 2)
- Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)
- Bordertown (Season 3)
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020)
- Trial by Media (Season 1)
- True: Terrific Tales (2020)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (2020)
- Riverdale (Season 4)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3)
- Chichipatos (Season 1)
- District 9 (2009)
- I Love You, Stupid (2020)
- Magic for Humans (Season 3)
- She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5)
- The Wiggles – Kids series for preschool kids.
- White Lines (Season 1)
- Public Enemies (2009)
- United 93 (2006)
- Soul Surfer (2011)
- The Big Flower Fight (Season 1)
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020)
- Sweet Magnolias (Season 1)
- Trumbo (2015)
- Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020)
- The Flash (Season 6)
- Selling Sunset (Season 2)
- The Lovebirds (2020)
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)
- Dynasty (Season 3)
- Spelling the Dream (2020)
- I’m No Longer Here (2019)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
- La Corazonada (2020)
- Space Force (Season 1)
- Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)
- High Strung Free Dance (2018)
Disclaimer: Please note this list has been referred from various media portals online. Republic World does not hold responsibility for any kind of discrepancy.
Read | When Is 'Hollywood' Releasing On Netflix? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Read | When Is ‘Get In’ Releasing On Netflix? Know Details Here
Image Credits: Shutterstock
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.