When Is 'Hollywood' Releasing On Netflix? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Hollywood is an upcoming mini-series from American screenwriters Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The brand new Netflix drama web television series promises to give a sneak peek into the glamour and hidden world of Hollywood’s golden age. The series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War 2, Los Angeles, as they strive to build their careers. We have mentioned everything that you need to know about the time of release, star cast, trailer, and more. Take a look.

What time does Hollywood release on Netflix?

Hollywood release date 2020

Hollywood will premiere on Netflix on May 1, 2020. On Friday, all the seven episodes of the mini-series will release at once. According to a report, Murphy described Hollywood as a limited series, which suggests there would be one season only. However, the tags on the official Netflix page has listed anthology. Therefore, the show could be back in the future with a different storyline.

Hollywood release time

Just like most of Netflix’s original series, Hollywood is expected to come out at one minute past midnight PDT. On the other hand, the release time in other countries depends upon the time zone difference. Take a look at the Hollywood 2020 trailer.

Hollywood Netflix plot

Set in the 1940s, Hollywood Netflix revolves around the life of different aspiring actors and filmmakers, as they desperately try to make it in the glamorous. They could give whatever it takes. Each character has a unique storyline offering viewer a distinct behind the scenes insight into the Golden age of Hollywood.

Also read: Who Is Adrian In 'The Young And The Restless'? Check Full Details

Also read: This Day That Year: Priyanka Chopra Rejoiced Homemade Ice-cream With Isha Ambani

Hollywood 2020 cast

Here is a list of actors starring in the upcoming Netflix’s mini-series

David Corenswet as Jack

Darren Criss as Raymond

Jeremy Pope as Archie

Laura Harrier as Camille

Samara Weaving as Claire

Dylan McDermott as Ernie

Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid

Patti LuPone as Avis

Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson

Jake Pickering as Rock Hudson

Joe Mantello as Dick

Maude Apatow as Henrietta

Also read: Lindsay Lohan's Advice For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Handle Paparazzi; Read Here

Also read: Who Was Cassie On 'The Young And The Restless'? Know More About Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.