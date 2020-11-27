Daria Nicolodi Of 'Inferno' Fame Passes Away At 70; Daughter Pays Soulful Tribute

The Italian film industry has suffered a great loss with the demise of actor-screenwriter Daria Nicolodi. She was 70. Daria's daughter Asia Argento took to Instagram and shared the tragic news along with multiple photos of her mother, reminiscing the life she lived. Asia shared her thoughts in Italian, a translation of which has been listed below:

Asia Argento's reminisces about Daria Nicolodi

Rest in peace beloved mother. Now you can fly free with your great spirit and you won't have to suffer anymore. I will try to go on for your beloved grandchildren and especially for you who would never want to see me so grieved. Even if without you I miss the ground under my feet, and I feel I have lost my one true point of reference. I am close to all those who have known and loved you. I will always be your Asia, Daria

The cause of her death has not been made public by any news publication in Italy or by her daughter Asia. The family does not intend to disclose the reason behind her death and fans/media are not pursuing them to reveal it in order to honour the dead. Daria Nicolodi's death has come as a surprise for many.

Nicolodi was born in Florence in 1970 and made her way on the silver screen with the Italian film Uomini Contro. She fell in love with Dario Argento in 1974 and the two shared a longtime relationship where she gave birth to their daughter Asia Argento who is one of the prominent actors, directors, singers, and media personalities in Italy. Nicolodi shared daughter Asia with director Dario. Daria Nicolodi starred in several of Dario Argento's Italian horror classics, including Deep Red, Inferno, Tenebrae, Phenomena and Opera. The two called off their relationship in 1985. Daria Nicolodi is survived by daughters Asia, Anna Ceroli, and two granddaughters.

