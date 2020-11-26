Kristen Stewart Is All Set To Star As Diana, Says 'she Feels Protective Of The Princess'

Twilight actor Kristen Stewart plays the role of Princess Diana in her next film titled Spencer. Kristen, while talking about the movie says that the film made her feel protective of Diana. The filming of the movie Spencer would start next year with Kristen Stewart playing the lead role.

While talking on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kristen revealed how she prepared to essay the role of the late princess during her last days before death. Read on to know why the actor feels protective of the late Princess.

Kristen talks about Spencer movie and why she feels protective of Princess Diana

According to a report by Cosmopolitan, Kristen Stewart would be portraying the chacarter of one of the most beloved figures in the history of the world, that is Princess of Wales, Diana's. Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen explained that while she didn't grow up with Princess Diana, who died when Kristen was just seven years old, she still feels a connection to her.

Talking about Princess Diana's passing away, Kristen says that it is hard not to be protective of her since she was so young when she died. She further added that she does remember the field of flowers which were put in front of the Buckingham Palace, in order for people to pay their last respects to the late Princess, also known as the people's Princess. You can watch Kristen Stewart's interview with Jimmy Kimmel here.

Kristen Stewart talking about her role said that everyone's perspective is different and that there is no way to get anything right because what is fact in relation to personal experience. Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie will only focus on a tiny part of Diana's life, focusing on three days where Diana realizes it is time to part ways with Prince Charles during a Christmas at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate in the 1990s.

Kristen stated that it's this really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than giving new information. She said that they love the late Princess and don't have to hit a mark as such. Kristen's latest movie is a queer holiday film, titled The Happiest Season, which will release on Thanksgiving, November 26.

Image Credits: kristenstewart.officeal instagram account

