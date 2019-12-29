Kick Start The New Decade With These Romantic Comedies On New Year's Eve

New year’s Eve is just around the corner. The day is almost synonymous with sumptuous feasts, champagne and countdown parties. However, for all those who are planning to stay in this New Year’s Eve, here is a list of all the movies on New Year to binge-watch with a cup of hot cocoa:

New Year’s Eve

With an ensemble cast, Gary Marshall created a wonderful entertainer, perfect to keep one engaged during the New Year 2020. The plot revolved around the day in New York and how the day impacted different people in the city. The cast includes Zac Effron, Lea Michele, Robert Di Niro, Jon Bon Jovi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Josh Duhamel, Halle Berry and many more.

Sex and the City: The Movie

The much-loved television series, Sex and the City came to the silver screen with Carrie taking the big step with her boyfriend Big. The movie explored the theme of self-love besides feminism, friendship and womanhood. Although the movie is not based on New Year, it does have a poignant scene from the day. Carrie walks all the way downtown to meet Miranda who felt lonely on New Year’s Eve while Auld Lang Syne plays in the background.

When Harry Met Sally

When Harry Met Sally is one of the most romantic Hollywood movies of all time. It revolves around two best friends who have known each other for years and slowly realise their love for each other. The most iconic scene of the movie is the New Year’s Eve kiss. The movie can be a must-watch not only for New Year 2020 but also Valentine’s Day for all the hopeless romantics out there.

Sleepless in Seattle

Another one of the classic Hollywood romantic movies, Sleepless in Seattle is a must-watch on New Year 2020 for all the hopeless romantics. The story revolves around an 8-year-old son who tries to find a wife for his widowed father. He finds the match in a woman who is just about to walk down the aisle. Though the plot culminates on Valentine’s Day, the movie begins on New Year’s Eve with the lonely widower raising a toast to his dead wife saying, “Here’s to us”.

