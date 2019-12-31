'Marriage Story' Wins Best Screenplay At The Capri Hollywood International Film Festival

The 24th edition of The Capri Hollywood International Film Festival is all set to take place on Friday, January 2, 2020. On Monday, the officials from the festival announced that Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story will be honoured with the Best Original Screenplay Award. It is a Netflix Original which released in 2019.

The Capri Hollywood International Film Festival honours Marriage Story

Marriage Story is written, directed and produced by Noah Baumbach. The plot of this Netflix drama revolves around a breaking marriage and its effect on the family members. It casts Marvel fame, Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever and Wallace Shawn. Marriage Story got six Golden Globes nominations already including for Best Motion Picture in a Drama and Screenplay.

Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach has been collecting awards ever since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Baumbach had won awards for Original Screenplay at the Gotham Awards and named Best Screenplay of the Year by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. For the plot of Marriage Story, Baumbach reportedly listened to stories of friends and also interviewed lawyers, judge and mediators to understand the world of divorce that traps his two characters, Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver).

The Capri Hollywood International Film Festival will also reportedly honour Shannon McIntosh with the Producer of the Year Award for Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Earlier, McIntosh has produced three other Tarantino’s film- Inglorious Bastards, Django Unchained and The Hateful Night. According to reports, The Capri Hollywood International Film festival will also honour Sophia Loren and Lionel Ritchie with Capri Legend Awards. Besides these, Dolemite Is My Name will be awarded for Best Comedy, Once Upon a Time for Best Ensemble Cast prize, Steven Zaillian for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Irishman and Paul Feig will be presented with the inaugural King of Comedy Award.

Besides this, Sophia Loren will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at The Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival. It will be presented to her by the ace director, Lina Wertmuller on December 30, 2019. Sophia Loren is Italy’s most iconic movie star alive. She started her career in 1950 and since then, has appeared in more than 80 feature films like Two Women, Marriage Italian Style and A Special Day. In 2009, Loren appeared in the musical Nine alongside Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and Daniel Day-Lewis. Lina Wertmuller, on the other hand, was the first women ever to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar 1977 for the Holocaust drama, Seven Beauties.

