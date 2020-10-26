'Over The Moon' Ending Explained With Chinese Mythological Link: Does Fei Fei Find Peace?

The latest Netflix film Over the Moon brought together the worlds of ancient myths and creative storytelling. The film has been directed by Glen Keane and John Kahrs, who have been receiving a lot of appreciation for their work in terms of animation and execution. The ending of Over The Moon has been kept simple and content with a meaningful message about moving on in life. The story has been well presented with sharp animation and good music.

Over The Moon ending explained

The story of Over the Moon revolves around the famous Chinese myth about a magic potion and Chang’e and Houyi’s love story. The plot of this film revolves around the story of a little girl named Fei Fei, who would go to any extent to make people believe in the story of Chang’e, who is stuck on the moon, waiting for her one true love, Houyi. She decides to create a spaceship of her own and meet Chang’e so that she completes her love story.

At the end of Netflix’s Over the Moon, Fei Fei finds the other half of the amulet and gives it to Chang’e so that she can reunite with Houyi. However, their meet only lasts for a few seconds where Houyi asks Chang’e to move on with her life. Chang’e is unable to take the grief and goes into a dark space. Fei Fei decides to follow her and convince her to come out with her but Chang’e cannot step out of the darkness. Fei Fei eventually figures out that Chang’e does not have to be lonely on the moon as there are various luminous creatures there to accompany her.

The audience is also told that the real gift, all along, was not the broken amulet but Fei Fei herself, who brought light into the lonely and dark moon. After a short leap, Fei Fei is shown in a better place on Earth while celebrating the Moon festival again. Her father has remarried and she has a pet dog who keeps her happy at all times. The ultimate message of Over the Moon is about moving on in life as there is always some positive aspect to look forward to.

About Over the Moon

Netflix’s Over the Moon is an animation film which released in October 2020. The plot of this film has been inspired by the Moon festival of China and the mythology around it. The film has been directed by Glen Keane and written by Audrey Wells. The dubbing has been done by artists like John Cho, Cathy Ang, and Phillippa Soo, amongst others.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Netflix)

