Joaquin Phoenix Requests Clemency For New York Prisoners Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people from all walks of life. The virus has even entered prisons across the globe, leading to widespread infection among inmates. Recently, Oscar Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix shared a video on social media, in which he asked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to show clemency to prisoners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix requests New York to release ageing prisoners

A message from Oscar award winning actor Joaquin Phoenix: “I’m calling on @NYGovCuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison. The lives of so many people depend on his action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19.” #ClemencyNow pic.twitter.com/CEFEkwVTBV — Release Aging People in Prison Campaign (@RAPPcampaign) April 14, 2020

Above is the video where Joker star Joaquin Phoenix addressed New York's leaders. The tweet was shared online by Ageing People in Prison, which is an organisation dedicated to helping elderly inmates. In the video, Joaquin Phoenix states that the spread of Coronavirus in prisons threatens the health and safety of everyone else as well.

The Joker actor added that those who are incarcerated had no such thing as social distancing and ensuring good hygiene was not an option. Joaquin Phoenix then directly addressed New York leaders like Governor Andrew Cuomo. He told them that they must do everything possible to prevent incarcerated people and those who work in prisons from becoming ill and spreading the virus.

The caption for the video also asked Governor Andrew Cuomo to grant clemency to New York prisoners. Further, the caption also stated that no one deserved to die in prison because of COVID-19. According to leading international news organisations, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 600,000 people in the United States and the death toll is over 25,000.

