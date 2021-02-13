'Darth Maul 'actor Shares A Post Of Horn Prosthetics; Fans Wonder Of His Return In Future

Actor Ray Park, who played Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Solo: A Star Wars Story, took to Instagram on Friday, February 12, 2021, to share a new picture of his horn prosthetics. The actor has also penned a quirky caption along with the picture. However, this recent post from Ray Park left fans wondering if a return to the franchise might be on the cards or if he's just sharing an old picture of his time in the saga.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Park shared a prosthetic image he used in Solo: A Star Wars Story. In the picture, one can notice the character’s iconic horns on the prosthetic head that lies in the green room. He also wrote, along with the picture, "Meet me on Dathmoir" which is the home planet of the Nightsisters in the Clone Wars. Take a look at Ray Park’s Instagram post below.

As soon as Ray Park shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post received likes and many comments from netizens. Some of the users commented on how excited they are watching the actor on the big screen, while some were left in shock thinking that all this is true. One of the users wrote, “I hope this picture means what I think it does”, while the other one wrote, “Enemies will be hiding behind doorways a lot on Dathomir, so be ready at all times!!!! #sithlife”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

While Solo: A Star Wars Story 2 is unlikely to happen at this point in time, there is a couple of upcoming TV shows that Darth Maul could show up in. Solo: Star Wars Story takes place almost 20 years after Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith. As per Screenrant, If Maul were to come back, he'd probably be in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+'s upcoming series starring Ewan McGregor. That being said, Obi-Wan is going to have a rematch with Darth Vader, and with the TV show only being a mini-series, it's possible that Obi-Wan Kenobi won't have enough room for Maul. Obi-Wan defeats Maul for good in Star Wars: Rebels, but live-action shows could always ignore the animated timeline and include him as a villain in Andor.

