Best Minecraft Skins 2020: Is Your Favourite On This Top 10 List?

Minecraft is a trendy game with millions of active players worldwide; the world-building mechanics and gameplay instantly made it a hit in the gaming community. Even though it was released 11 years back in June 2009, regular updates and support from the developers have kept this sandbox game relevant in 2020. When Nvidia started support for ray tracing technology in Minecraft, it catapulted MInecaft back into the spotlight; many YouTubers and steamers showed the benefits of ray tracing by using Minecraft as a testbench. Players have an open field of building whatever they want on their server limited only by their imagination and sometimes hardware. One of the simplest and straightforward ways to personalize your gaming experience in any title is by using player skins, and these days you can find anything from comic book characters to a Santa Claus skin. Keep on reading to find out the best Minecraft skins in the game and a few memorable ones.

One of the great quirks about the Minecraft interface is the simplicity of adding and changing skins; you can create your own custom Minecraft skins from sites like Skindex, download it and add it to your collection. All you have to do is create or choose a skin of your liking from Skindex, click the download option on the right, it will be downloaded as a png image file. Then open the Minecraft launcher, go to skins; there, the current skin that you are using will be on display. Click the new skin option next to it and select the skin png file from the downloads. If your skin has black patches, change the classic option to slim, this is one way to get free Minecraft skins. If your editing skills are not good enough, you can find dozens of skins on this site for free, created by others in the community; you can also edit them.

Best Minecraft Skins: Trending 2020

AMONG US

SAILOR MOON

CTHULHU

GOKU

CHEWBACCA

DARTH MAUL

BATMAN

ASH KETCHUM

MASTER CHIEF

TETRIS

Honorable mentions

There are many great skins on the market; it's almost impossible to narrow them down to just 10. So, we have included an honorable section to list those that just missed the top 10 mark. There are also multiply versions of each skin on the market; type in 'Minecraft skins download' in Google search to find different sites for comparison. You also customize these skins further on these sites before downloading.

BRIGHT GIRL

SHREK

CREEPER

JABBA THE HUTT

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW

KERMIT THE FROG

SAITAMA

PANDA

HULK

