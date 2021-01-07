Dave Bautista Reveals He Rejected James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' For Zack Snyder's Film

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista will soon be seen in Army of the Dead. Directed by Zack Snyder, it is a zombie heist film for Netflix. Bautista had been a good colleague with filmmaker James Gunn, but now he disclosed that he left latter’s The Suicide Squad movie for Snyder’s project.

Also Read | Dave Bautista Says 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Script Has Changed Due To The Delays

Dave Bautista reveals he gave up a role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote Army of the Dead, Dave Bautista revealed that he left a part in the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DECU) film The Suicide Squad helmed by James Gunn. He said that he was looking for “juicy” dramatic roles. Then he read the script of Army of the Dead and found it to be a lot deeper and had more layers than he thought. Bautista mentioned he also wanted to work with Zack Snyder. As there would have been a scheduling conflict, the actor gave up a role in the DCEU movie.

Also Read | Kevin Feige Knows Everything About 'The Suicide Squad', Reveals James Gunn

Dave Bautista has worked with James Gunn on a couple of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. He debuted as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy and reprised the role in the second installment, both helmed by Gunn. The two will be venturing again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It is not known which role Bautista gave up in The Suicide Squad.

The DCEU movie does have a few other MCU alum who have time and again collaborated with James Gunn. The project has Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn, both appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy films. Sylvester Stallone will also be seen in the movie who previously had a cameo in GOTG Vol. 2. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is also cast in an undisclosed role. So, The Suicide Squad team is a mixture of several Marvel actors and filmmakers.

Also Read | James Gunn Invites Zack Snyder And Other DC Directors On Marvel's GOTGVol3 Set

Also Read | 'Army Of The Dead' Star Garret Dillahunt Teases Scary Zombies In Zack Snyder Movie

Army of the Dead ensemble cast also includes Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Huma Qureshi, and Matthias Schweighöfer. The plot shows a group of military mercenaries who plan a heist on a Las Vegas casino taking the advantage of a zombie outbreak. The screenplay is by Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten, while the story is by Snyder and Joby Harold. The film is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2021.

The Suicide Squad cast has Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney reprising their roles as Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Rick Flag, and Captain Boomerang, respectively. It also features Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackehart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, and Julio Ruiz. The movie is set to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.