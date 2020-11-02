Kevin Feige Knows Everything About 'The Suicide Squad', Reveals James Gunn

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film, written and directed by James Gunn. It marks the first DC project of The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker. Now he revealed how his Marvel Boss, Kevin Feige felt about the film.

James Gunn reveals Kevin Feige wants him to make Great Suicide Squad movie

In a recent interview with Empire, James Gunn opened up about working on both, an MCU and DCU project. He recalled that after Disney Chairman Alan Horn bought him back to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he went on to talk to Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, about his newly signed deal at Warner Bros. The filmmaker stated that Feige was supportive of his work and he trusted the Marvel Boss with narrative details of The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn disclosed that Kevin Feige told him, ‘Please, please make a good movie. Just… make a good movie.’ The director mentioned that Feige knew who all The Suicide Squad characters were for months before they revealed them at FanDome. Gunn stated that he still knows who the villain is. He thinks that the Marvel President is “pretty trustworthy” with his Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

James Gunn is well-known for his directorial work in the MCU. He helmed Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). Both films received a great response from the audiences and was a success at the box office. Gunn was set to direct the third installment but was removed from his job by Disney. He then signed up for The Suicide Squad, marking his debut in the DCEU. Later Disney rehired the filmmaker who is now also working on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. He is among the few people who have ventured into both the MCU and the DCEU.

The Suicide Squad includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney reprising their roles as Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang, respectively. It also features Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackehart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, Taika Waititi and Michael Rooker. The Suicide Squad is set to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021.

