James Gunn Invites Zack Snyder And Other DC Directors On Marvel's GOTGVol3 Set

James Gunn is one of the few people who has worked with both, Marvel and DC studios. A few days ago, he debunked the talks about feud between Marvel and DC bosses. Now the filmmaker expressed that he would love to invite DC directors and executives to his upcoming Marvel project.

James Gunn invites Zack Snyder and other DC people on his Marvel film’s set

James Gunn is quite active on his Twitter handle. Recently a user asked the filmmaker if he would invite any of the DC directors or executives on the set of a Marvel movie. Gunn quickly replied that he would love to have any DC people he likes to visit the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, his upcoming Marvel venture. The filmmaker mentioned popular DC films directors like Zack Snyder (Man of Steel, Batman vs. Superman, Justice League), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984), James Wan (Aquaman), David Ayer (Suicide Squad) and David F. Sandberg (Shazam!). He also mentioned Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics Jim Lee and executives Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong.

Sure. I’d love to have @JimLee, @ZackSnyder, @PattyJenks, James Wan, @DavidAyerMovies, @ponysmasher, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong, or any of the people I really dig from the DC side of my life visit the set of #GotGVol3. They’re invited for sure! 🤝🙌🙏 https://t.co/INZOx9nUif — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 15, 2020

In the following tweet, a user wrote that James Gunn forgot to call Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) director Cathy Yan. The filmmaker then replied that he did not know Yan, but would love to meet her. Check out his tweet below.

You forgot @CathyYan — The Ayer Cut (@CutAyer) September 15, 2020

I don’t know Cathy but I’d love to meet her. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 15, 2020

Fans started pouring questions out after James Gunn previously revealed that Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, visited the sets of his DC movie, The Suicide Squad. He disclosed the news via a comment on his Instagram handle. The filmmaker also mentioned that Feige was supportive of his venture from Marvel to DC.

James Gunn helmed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Both the films received great responses from the audiences and was a success at the box office. Gunn was set to direct the third installment but was removed from his job by Disney. He then signed up to write and direct The Suicide Squad, marking his debut in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Later Disney rehired the filmmaker who is now also working on Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

