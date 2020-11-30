James Gunn Reveals Favourite Scene From 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Movies That Made Him Cry

James Gunn is known for directing Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). There are among the most popular teams in the MCU, with both movies being a success at the box office. The projects have been praised for many scenes and now the filmmaker disclosed his favorite sequence.

James Gunn reveals his favorite scene from Guardians of the Galaxy movies

James Gunn is quite active on his Twitter and have being interacting with users on the social media platform. During a recent interaction, a fan asked him how many takes he took to shoot a particular sequence in Guardians of the Galaxy. It features Dave Batista as Drax the Destroyer and Rocket Racoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper with Sean Gunn as the stand-in.

The scene comes towards the end when Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, sacrifices himself to save the team. His best friend Rocket Racoon is sitting sadly with a piece of wood and then Drax comes to provide condolences as he pets Racoon. The scene made many fans emotional, however, as CGI was used in reality with Sean Gunn in a green suit, filming it would have made Dave Batista burst of laughter assumed the fan.

Replying to the tweet, James Gunn wrote that they all were actually crying while shooting the scene. He mentioned that the team was fully devoted towards the sequences. The filmmaker said that Dave Batista and his younger brother Sean Gunn created probably his most favorite scene in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Check out his tweet below.

We were all crying or almost crying for real. We were IN IT. And @DaveBautista & @seangunn created what is probably my favorite scene in my Guardians movies. https://t.co/vYzWx6EG52 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2020

Both the Guardians of the Galaxy movies performed well at the ticket windows, collectively bringing around $1600 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of $400 million. Guardians of the Galaxy cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sylvester Stallone and others. The team is a group of universal thieves and assassins.

They were also part of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. A third instalment is currently in development with James Gunn returning as the director. The script for the project is completed and shooing is expected to begin in 2021. A few members of the Guardians will also appear in Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth as God of Thunder.

