'Suicide Squad' Director Responds To Fans Who Criticised Harley Quinn's Portrayal

Suicide Squad Director David Ayer recently responded to critics who were unhappy with his portrayal of Harley Quinn in the film. During the Twitter banter, some fans pointed out that Harley Quinn was highly sexualized in Suicide Squad, whereas she was a far more realistic character in her next film, Birds of Prey.

David Ayer surprising agreed with the fans and apologised, mentioning that his intention was only to entertain and not make things controversial.

David Ayer responds to fans who disagreed with Quinn's portrayal in Suicide Squad

Harley was sexualized in the entire Suicide Squad movie and in Birds Of Prey she was a real character, not a eyecandy — Samu de Badalona (@graceshade5) April 10, 2020

Above is the tweet that David Ayer first responded to. In the tweet, a netizen mentioned that Suicide Squad heavily sexualized Harley Quinn. The director David Ayer responded to the post by saying that Harley Quinn's story arc was done in the final cut of the film.

Sadly her story arc was eviscerated. It was her movie in so many ways. Look I tried. I rendered Harley comic book accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do better. https://t.co/8s4fewsBRH — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 11, 2020

In the same tweet, David Ayer also stated that everything was political now and that he just wanted to entertain people. However, another fan pointed out that Harley Quinn's portrayal in Suicide Squad was political by default. The fan mentioned that a female character in an abusive relationship was already a highly political topic and that David Ayer could not ignore such connotations in Suicide Squad.

A female character in an abusive relationship is already political, my dude. The way your camera looked at her was political. The way you used her was political. You treated her as an object and she still rose above it. That was political too. https://t.co/iW0fB1kZMZ — The Notorious LHB (@lhbizness) April 20, 2020

David Ayer later retweeted this post as he felt it was thoughtful. He also thanked the fan for his detailed tweet. Finally, David Ayer mentioned that he was still growing and learning new things.

Retweeting because this is very thoughtfully written. Thank you for this. 🙏🏻 I am growing and learning in a changing world. https://t.co/JUAy8H8RZw — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 20, 2020

