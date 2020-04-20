'Suicide Squad' Director Responds To Fans Who Criticised Harley Quinn's Portrayal

In a recent twitter banter, 'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer, responded to fans who were unhappy with Harley Quinn's story arc in the film.

Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad Director David Ayer recently responded to critics who were unhappy with his portrayal of Harley Quinn in the film. During the Twitter banter, some fans pointed out that Harley Quinn was highly sexualized in Suicide Squad, whereas she was a far more realistic character in her next film, Birds of Prey

David Ayer surprising agreed with the fans and apologised, mentioning that his intention was only to entertain and not make things controversial. 

David Ayer responds to fans who disagreed with Quinn's portrayal in Suicide Squad

Above is the tweet that David Ayer first responded to. In the tweet, a netizen mentioned that Suicide Squad heavily sexualized Harley Quinn. The director David Ayer responded to the post by saying that Harley Quinn's story arc was done in the final cut of the film. 

In the same tweet, David Ayer also stated that everything was political now and that he just wanted to entertain people. However, another fan pointed out that Harley Quinn's portrayal in Suicide Squad was political by default. The fan mentioned that a female character in an abusive relationship was already a highly political topic and that David Ayer could not ignore such connotations in Suicide Squad

David Ayer later retweeted this post as he felt it was thoughtful. He also thanked the fan for his detailed tweet. Finally, David Ayer mentioned that he was still growing and learning new things. 

