David Beckham Accused Of Pretending To Cook Christmas Dinner By Fans

Former footballer David Beckham has been accused by fans of pretending to cook Christmas dinner. Social media users spotted what looked like a chef in the background, who they assumed did most of the cooking for the Beckhams. The video was shared by Beckham's wife Victoria.

The video showed David Beckham carving a perfectly cooked Turkey for the family. In the video, the 45-year old is dressed in a tweed jacket, a smart pair of trousers and a purple top over a shirt and tie. Victoria captioned the video as 'Christmas dinner with the Beckhams'.

While the video itself does not suggest anywhere that Beckham cooked the meal himself nevertheless people took to social media to comment. One user wrote that he could see the chef in the background and that the chef looked shocked because Beckham was probably cutting the Turkey wrong. Another user commented asking if the person in the background is their private chef.

Beckham snubbed once again on Knighthood

Earlier, David Beckham was snubbed once again on a Knighthood in the New Year Honours list. It is being reported that the 43-year-old former footballer was snubbed from the list for avoiding taxes in 2017. Beckham reportedly invested in a tax avoidance scheme which came under scrutiny from treasury officials. But the former England captain and his wife Victoria are now among the top 50 taxpayers in the country after paying a whopping amount of £12.7 million in taxes last year.

Though Beckham was honoured with the Order of the British Empire award in 2003, he was once again expecting to be honoured with the award. In 2017, David was reported to have told some of his friends that he is a normal person and was extremely disappointed not getting a knighthood. In the same year, leaked emails showed Beckham branding the honours committee, "unappreciative c***s" and dismissed lower awards, ranting, "Unless it’s a knighthood f*** off." David was talking to his advisers in the emails.

