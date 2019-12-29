David Beckham Again Misses Out On Knighthood In New Year Honours List

English footballer David Beckham was snubbed once again on a Knighthood in the New Year Honours list. It is being reported that the 43-year-old former footballer was snubbed from the list for avoiding taxes in 2017. Beckham reportedly invested in a tax avoidance scheme which came under scrutiny from treasury officials. But the former England captain and his wife Victoria are now among the top 50 taxpayers in the country after paying a whopping amount of £12.7 million in taxes last year.

Beckham's dream of knighthood continues

Though Beckham was honoured with the Order of the British Empire award in 2003, he was once again expecting to be honoured with the award. In 2017, David was reported to have told some of his friends that he is a normal person and was extremely disappointed not getting a knighthood. In the same year, leaked emails showed Beckham branding the honours committee, "unappreciative c***s" and dismissed lower awards, ranting, "Unless it’s a knighthood f*** off." David was talking to his advisers in the emails.

However, Simon Oliveira, senior advisor to David Beckham said that the emails were "hacked and doctored" to give a deliberately false narrative. David played for his country from 1999-2009 and in this period he appeared 115 times for England scoring 17 goals as a midfielder. David played for Manchester United in club football and appeared for the team from 1992-2003 before moving to Real Madrid. David also played for AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain before contemplating retirement.

David and his wife Victoria Beckham married in 1999 and they have four children together. Beckham has more than 50 tattoos on his body, including names of his children Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and wife Victoria. Beckham and his wife also have a fragrance line in the United States and were paid a whopping amount of $13.7 million in 2007.

