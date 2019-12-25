Christmas Decorations From Hollywood Celebs: Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham And Others

Now that December is almost through, it is Christmas time! Some of our favourite celebrities are decorating their homes with Christmas trees, wreaths and incredibly beautiful installations. Taking inspiration from them, fans have already started celebrating by putting up Christmas trees during Mid-November. So if you have not prepared your tree yet or even if you have, here are some ideas for decorating spirit from famous celebrities.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has divided opinion with her unusual Christmas decorations. Her décor is all white and include a tree trimmed with only lights and no other decorations. However, the mum-of-four defended her Christmas décor, saying: "I love these. They're so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white”.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham opted for minimalistic Christmas decorations in her London home. She trimmed her tree with a selection of white and gold baubles. However, she admitted her husband David Beckham may not be a fan of this and would prefer to add more decorations to their tree.

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashian family have award-winning designer Jeff Leatham and the US designer who delivers on the festive front every single time. This year, Khloe Kardashian stuck to a powder pink and red theme for the Christmas in the family living room. Also, her one-year-old daughter got a cute picture clicked with a tree in bright pink.

Jennifer Garner

It is said that Santa resides in the Hollywood hills and firstly it goes by the name of Jennifer Garner. The actor just schooled fans in the art of seasonal decor for Christmas celebration. She and former husband Ben Affleck headed out for Christmas tree shopping together in late November.

