David Beckham Flaunts His Toned Body Doing Headstand; Victoria Calls It 'impressive'

David Beckham’s wife Victoria Beckham recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her husband performing a headstand. The former 'Spice Girl'stayed behind the camera as she filmed David Beckham working out shirtless. In the video, David is seen trying to do a headstand with the support of the wall.

Later, he is seen perfecting the headstand. Victoria Beckham also informed that they have been doing couple-workout at home. She also called her husband’s headstand effort, ‘impressive’ in the video. Take a look at the video.

Victoria Beckham has been quite dedicated to fitness. Earlier, she also launched her own exercise line in collaboration with a fitness brand. In an earlier interview with Daily Mail, Victoria Beckham talked about her daily routine and workout. She said that she gets up quite early, around 6 am, and does an hour in the gym before her kids get up.

She added that then she gives them breakfast and takes them to school. Victoria informed that she fits in another hour's workout before she goes to office. She added that she is very disciplined. It's really the only time in the day she gets for herself, she shared. Victoria said that no one comes into the gym and no one follows her in there with a laptop.

David Beckham’s series with Netflix

David and Victoria Beckham have landed a 16 million pound deal with Netflix for a series that will include the life and unseen moments of the couple and their kids. A report by The Sun provided details that the show will feature the former football player’s rise to fame through personal photos and include family and friends’ interviews. The show will also see the couple’s love story. Sources of The Sun mentioned that the series will show a totally unseen and different side of David Beckham.

As per the report, the family has major archives of his career since he was a boy including newspaper cut-outs, school records and team photos through the years. The documentary will profoundly feature his wife Victoria Beckham and their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Alongside, it will have glimpses from the various camcorder footage they have from birthdays, Christmas eves, special occasions.

The documentary will have a camera crew that will also be capturing the football player’s life now, his trips around the globe for business ventures, charity and social commitments to him being involved with his US team Inter Miami. The series will kick start with Beckham playing ball in his backyard along with dad Ted and will also feature interviews from all of his family including the kids. Former teammates Gary Neville, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs, as well as celebrity friends James Corden and best friend Dave Garner, are also expected to feature in the show. It will also document his best and worst moments on the pitch, like his winning goal against Greece that made England get through the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

