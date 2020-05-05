David Beckham Plays Teqball With Son Romeo, Urges Inter Miami To Sign Them Up

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in sporting events across the globe being called off or suspended to contain the spread of the virus. The MLS season was suspended midway after the outbreak of coronavirus in the US. Manchester United legend and Inter Miami owner David Beckham has used the spare time to spend some quality time with his son, Romeo Beckham.

David Beckham son: Man United legend enjoys a game of teqball with his son, Romeo Beckham

David Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of him playing teqball with his son, Romeo Beckham. Teqball is a sport that is played over a curved table combining elements of football and table tennis. David Beckham was at his is very best showcasing his famed skills that were a hallmark in his glorious career while Romeo Beckham showed that he did get some of his dad's genes. Unluckily for the 17-year old, Beckham Senior proved to be too tough an opponent to beat and the former Real Madrid star romped to victory. The skills on show prompted David Beckham to urge his team Inter Miami to sign them up for when the MLS season resumes.

Watch: Inter Miami owner David Beckham plays teqball with son Romeo Beckham

David Beckham son: David Beckham kids

David Beckham married long-time girlfriend Victoria Adams in 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. The couple has four children - Brooklyn Beckham (born March 4, 1999), Romeo Beckham (born September 1, 2002), Cruz Beckham (born February 20, 2005) and daughter Harper Seven (born July 10, 2011). Beckham's three sons have all played football at the Arsenal Academy and like their father, both Brooklyn and Romeo have both done modelling work and been named among GQ's best dressed British men. Brooklyn previously played football for Arsenal U16s but was released at the end of the 2014–15 season.

