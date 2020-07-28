David Beckham's Son Brooklyn Shares Unseen Photos From When He Proposed Nicola Peltz

Earlier today, David Beckham's son, Brooklyn Beckham took the internet by storm by giving fans a sneak-peek of the heartwarming moment when he proposed to his fiancée Nicola Peltz by sharing a streak of unseen photographs. Not so long ago, the 21-year-old got engaged to his ladylove, by presenting her with an engagement ring that reportedly costs a whopping £350,000. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham couldn't hold back but share his engagement bliss with the entire world on social media.

Brooklyn Beckham shares unseen candid proposal pics with Nicola Peltz

On July 28, Beckham shared a series of intimate pictures with Nicola Peltz on his Instagram handle. Although he didn't confirm that they were from the proposal day, the pictures seem to capture the moment the aspiring photographer went down on one knee to propose to Nicola. In one of the telling images that he posted on Instagram, Brooklyn looked emotional as he is seen kneeling in front of his overwhelmed fiancée, marking the presence of her billionaire father, Nelson Peltz.

From the picture, it seemed to be a dinner with Nicola's family, Brooklyn is seen dressed in a casual white T-Shirt while Nicola looked gorgeous in a blue patterned top with sheer sleeves and ruffle details. Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, the 21-year-old wrote,

"Can’t imagine a life without you baby! you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back(sic)"

Check out his post below:

Soon after beau Brooklyn shared the unseen photographs of Instagram, his ladylove was soon to shower him with love as she commented on the post writing, "I’m so in love with you my hearts going to EXPLODE". On July 11, the eldest son of legendary footballer David Beckham announced the news of his engagement with the American actor. Sharing a mushy photograph with her on social media, he wrote, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby (sic)".

Have a look:

