David Bowie's 2 New Albums With Never-heard-before Songs Releasing Soon

Two new albums by late David Bowie, with never-heard-before songs, will be released by Parlophone records on weekly basis from January 17. David Bowie's official website announced that 'DAVID BOWIE IS IT ANY WONDER?' a six-track extended play of unreleased and rare tracks to be released over six weeks. The first of these is a previously unreleased version of ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, released on January 8, what would have been Bowie's 73rd birthday.

Two new albums

The new version of 'The Man Who Sold The World' is taken from the 9-track session ChangesNowBowie, recorded for radio and broadcast on David’s 50th birthday on 8th January 1997. ChangesNowBowie was recorded and mixed at Looking Glass Studios in New York in November 1996 during rehearsals for David’s 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden. Gail Ann Dorsey (bass, vocals), Reeves Gabrels (guitars) and Mark Plati (keyboards and programming) accompanied David on the recording.

ChangeNowBowie will be released in limited quantities on LP and CD for Record Store Day on April 18, 2020. The cover art for the album will feature a portrait of David by renowned photographer Albert Watson, taken in New York in 1996. On January 31, 2019, it was announced that a biopic will be made on Bowie and will revolve around his first trip to the United States in 1971. Reportedly, British actor, Johnny Flynn would be playing Bowie in the film titled Stardust. Christopher Bell has been roped in as the writer of the film and the movie will be directed by Gabriel Range. Actress Jena Malone has signed on to play Bowie's wife Angie while actor Marc Maron will play Bowie's record company publicist.

David Bowie was an English singer, songwriter, and actor who was one of the world's best-selling music artist with an estimated sales of 100 million records worldwide. Bowie died at the age of 69 on January 10, 2016, and his ashes have been scattered in Bali as per his will.

