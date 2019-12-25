Ed Sheeran Announces Break From Music After Working For 2 Years Non-stop

English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is taking a break from music after working non-stop since 2017. Sheeran took to his official Instagram handle to announce his break and announced that he wanted to see the world to find some more things to write about in his lyrics. This is the second time since 2016 that Sheeran has taken a break from music. Sheeran will not perform until further notice and has urged his fans to wait for him to return with some good music.

Sheeran's announcement came two days after he released the music video of his song Put It All on Me on December 24. Sheeran enjoyed another successful year in 2019 as he started with a release of I Don't Care, a duet with Justin Bieber that broke the platform's single-day streaming record with 10.977 million streams daily. The song debuted number 1 in the United Kingdom, Australia, and other markets, while in the United States it debuted at number 2.

Sheeran released another song Cross Me in May featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock and the song debuted at number 9 in the UK. His song Beautiful People featuring Khalid released in June and reportedly debuted at number 3 in the United Kingdom and number 4 in Australia. Sheeran's song Antisocial featuring Travis Scott debuted at number 1 in the UK, the United States and Australia. In 2019, a global music streaming platform, Spotify named Ed Sheeran the second most-streamed artist in the world after Drake.

Ed Sheeran recently featured in Stormzy's new album Heavy Is The Head where he played his part in the song Own It. Ed Sheeran was recently crowned the UK’s Artist of the Decade by the Official Charts Company. The Grammy Award-winning artist is one of the richest singers in the world with an estimated net worth of $207 million.

