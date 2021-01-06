David Bowie's Wife Iman Says She Will Never Remarry: 'He Was My One True Love'

Legendary singer David Bowie passed way in 2016. While the world mourns the loss of this great musician, his wife Iman has come forth and expressed her grief too. In the February 2021 issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, David Bowie's wife Iman has said that she will never remarry, and that David Bowie was her 'true love'. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | What Happened To Kim And Kanye? Details About Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Divorce

Also read | David Bowie's 1983 MTV Interview Surfaces Online, Heard Standing Up For Black Artists

David Bowie's wife opens up about never marrying again

In the February 2021 issue of Harper's Bazaar, supermodel Iman who is also the wife of the late legendary singer David Bowie has revealed that she will never marry again. She said that her daughter asked her if she has thought of remarrying, to which she replied "never". Iman also went on to say that her family constantly thinks about her late husband and that he was her 'true love'.

Iman and David Bowie were married in 1992. Iman and David Bowie also have a daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones who was born to them in 2000. Iman is also the stepmother to David Bowie's son Duncan Jones from a previous marriage. In the interview with the magazine, Iman has also said that she and Bowie were a very normal couple despite their celebrity status. She also wished they had more time together.

David Bowie was her third husband. Iman had first married a young Somali businessman but their marriage ended a few years later. She then dated American basketball player Spencer Haywood who she got married to as well. She has a daughter Zulekha Haywood from him, too. David Bowie died in his New York home on January 10, 2016. He was suffering from liver cancer for 18 months. He passed away after the release of his 25th studio album Blackstar. David Bowie's death came as a shocker for his fans.

David Bowie's songs are widely loved by his fans. He has delivered some of the superhit songs as well. Some of the most popular songs of the singer are Space Oddity which has 71 million views on YouTube, Starman which has 60 million views on YouTube, Life On Mars which has 27 million views on YouTube and Modern Love which has 11 million views on YouTube.

Also read | Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker Are Officially Dating Now: Reports

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Kim Kardashian's Picture With Baby Kendall Is Unmissable

Image courtesy- @the-real_iman and @davidbowie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.