Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker Are Officially Dating Now: Reports

High School Musical alumnus Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are reportedly girlfriend and boyfriend after seven weeks of dating, as per an article on Daily Mail. According to the very same report, Vanessa Hudgen's boyfriend plays for the baseball team called Pittsburgh Pirates in the capacities of a shortstop and outfielder. The two sparked dating rumours after, as per the report, they were spotted on a date night just a few days prior to New Year's Eve.

What the sources have to say

As per a source that was quoted by E! News, Cole Tucker officially and exclusively became Vanessa Hudgen's boyfriend after the two rang in New Year together. As per a report on TylerPaper, the two were linked to each other sometime during November for the first time ever. The reports of the two officially being boyfriend and girlfriend flooded the Internet almost exactly a year after the 32-year-old star parted ways with her long-term boyfriend, Austin Butler.

As per the TylerPaper report, when the pair was spotted together in November, other insiders had claimed that they enjoyed a “romantic dinner” together. The sources even went on to add that The Princess Switch star was allegedly giddy with laughter and was unable to contain her smile. Another source claimed something on the lines of them having a romantic dinner in open air under the cover of the stars. It is said that the two shared wine and food and their conversation went on for two whole hours.

The aforementioned article alleged that ahead of being spotted with the baseball player, Vanessa spoke about when it comes to choosing an ideal partner, it all boils down to having the same set of fundamentals. The actor was also quoted saying that whether or not her future beau is in the public eye is a matter of least concern to her. Prior to dating Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens had allegedly dated her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron for five years.

Vanessa Hudgens' recent releases

On the work front, Vanessa Hudgens' last three cinematic outings were all Christmas releases. The first movie in the list of Christmas releases by Vanessa Hudgens was 2018's The Knight Before Christmas, followed by 2019's The Princess Switch. Her 2020 Christmas release was the sequel to her 2019 movie, titled The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

