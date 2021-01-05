David Bowie's 1983 MTV Interview Surfaces Online, Heard Standing Up For Black Artists

David Bowie is deemed as one of to be one of the greatest global musicians of all time. As the legendary artist's fifth death anniversary is nearing, one of his old interview clips is making rounds on social media. In the clip, he is heard questioning MTV's Mark Goodman why the channel does not feature black artists anymore. Read ahead to know more about David Bowie's 1983 MTV interview.

Singer David Bowie 1983 MTV interview

David Bowie's 1983 MTV interview clip is doing rounds on social media where he is seen question the host MTV's Mark Goodman that why their channel is not featuring black artists. In reply to the question, Goodman replied that the music station was trying to move into 'that direction'. He also elaborated that they were trying to feature those artists whose music they wanted to play on the channel.

In 1983, when David Bowie got MTV together and asked them why weren't they playing Black artists >>>>> pic.twitter.com/rHavzF6kqA — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 4, 2021

Bowie replied that it was very evident from the time slots that coloured artists were featured in. Black artists were featured in the 2.30 AM to 6 AM slot and not during a prominent time in the day. Mark Goodman said that the viewers would be scared if Prince or other black faces were shown on the screen. David Bowie was clearly unimpressed with the excuses which were given by Goodman.

Bowie's fans and netizens are lauding his efforts in trying to get abolish racial discrimination in the field of music. They are retweeting the clip and are in awe of Bowie's responses. One user has also said, 'We don't deserve David Bowie'. See their reactions here:

David Bowie died in his New York home on January 10, 2016. He was suffering from liver cancer for 18 months. He passed away after the release of his 25th studio album Blackstar.

David Bowie's songs are widely loved by his fans. He has delivered some of the superhit songs as well. Some of the most popular songs of the singer are Space Oddity which has 71 million views on YouTube, Starman which has 60 million views on YouTube, Life On Mars which has 27 million views on YouTube and Modern Love which has 11 million views on YouTube.

