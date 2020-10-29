David Guillod, Producer Of Netflix's 'Extraction', Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

David Guillod, a Hollywood film producer has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division. According to a press release sent by the LAPD, he has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and after detectives from LAPD’s special assault unit conducted a search and arrest warrant at his Sherman Oaks residence on Wednesday night. Reportedly, a 21-year-old woman had filed a complaint against him on October 21st, only months after he was charged with drugging and assaulting women in Santa Barbara.

David Guillod's Sexual Assault Case

According to the reports, the 21-year-old complainant reported that David Guillod had sexually assaulted her during an “evening meeting”. The film producer is being held in custody at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center on $ 5 million (Rs 36.9 crores) bail. According to reports in Variety, the detectives at LAPD are interested in knowing if there were other victims of Guillod and want to come forward.

If you have any information, call the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division at (213)-486-6910.

Hollywood producer's Sexual Assault Case

This is not the first time that David Guillod is being accused of sexual assault cases. In June this year, he had surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara as he was charged with rape, kidnap to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim for four alleged attacks that occurred between 2012 and 2015. The film producer denies all charges and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

David Guillod, age 53, used to run a talent agency called Primary Wave Entertainment until the year 2017. He was accused by actor Jessica Barth of sexually assaulting and drugging her five years prior. The actor has reported her case to the LAPD and is among the 4 four victims and Santa Barbara authorities are investigating the cases. The film producer was also accused of drugging and sexually assaulting an employee during a 2014 retreat.

Films David Guillod has produced

David Guillod is associated with films like Atomic Blonde and Extraction. While Atomic Blonde released in the year 2017 and starred Charlize Theron, Extraction was a Netflix film that released this year. Extraction starred Chris Hemsworth and Guillod was the executive producer of the Netflix film.

