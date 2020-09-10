David Harbour And Lily Allen Tie The Knot In Las Vegas; See Photos

David Harbour and Lily Allen have tied the knot in a chapel in Las Vegas. The singer and Stranger Things actor have been dating since last summer. News of their marriage was revealed one day after there was news that they have acquired a licence for marriage in LA.

David Harbour and Lily Allen's wedding in LA

David Harbour and Lily Allen confirmed their wedding on their social media handles. The two tied the knot on Monday, September 7, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. The 45-year-old actor and the 35-year-old singer had a low-key ceremony. An impersonator of Elvis Presley officiated their wedding and it was followed by a meal with burgers and fries. David and Lily both shared pictures from their Las Vegas wedding.

David Harbour and Lily Allen were first linked in January 2019, when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together. They were again seen with each other in August 2019, when Harbour was shooting for Marvel’s Black Widow in London. The couple attended the performance of The Lehman Trilogy. They were spotted heading to Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City, following Harbour’s debut as a host on the show.

The Smile singer confirmed the dating rumours as she shared a zoomed-in picture of the actor’s bicep with “Mine” as the caption. The Stranger Things star made their relationship social media official in October 2019, as he shared a photo of them having fun at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida. Since then, Allen has shared a number of pictures of her now-husband on her Instagram handle. She even flaunted a ring while on vacation with Harbour; it was speculated to be her engagement ring.

David Harbour previously dated Fantastic Beasts star Alison Sudol. This is Lily Allen’s second marriage. In 2011, the pop star wed decorator and builder Sam Cooper. Together they welcomed two daughters: Ethel Mary, 8, and Marnie Rose, 7. They announced their separation in 2016, while their divorce was finalised in June 2018.

