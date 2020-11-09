'Black Widow' Star Florence Pugh Calls The Marvel Movie's Plot 'horrifying'

Florence Pugh will be making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Yelena Belova with Black Widow. The movie will kick start Phase Four of the MCU. Like many projects, it has been delayed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Pugh provided detail on what fans can expect from the film’s plot.

Florence Pugh calls 'Black Widow' plot horrifying

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book is a new official magazine that gave multiple details about the upcoming MCU film. According to Yahoo Entertainment, it has Florence Pugh spilling some beans on Black Widow plot. She said that the storyline that they are telling is very horrifying.

The actor mentioned that it is about women that have been, essentially, abused and trained up to be killing machines. Agreeing with Scarlett Johansson, she asserted that this is the right time for her to tell Natasha Romanoff’s story. Pugh stated that they are not shying away from the fact that this story is essentially about women getting their life back. She said that it is a Marvel Studios film, too. That is pretty rare, and it is very exciting to be a part of that, she noted.

Scarlett Johansson will be reprising her MCU role Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow for probably the last time. The character has a bond with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova in the past. Talking about their connection, Pugh described her character as an “annoying little sister” to Romanoff, with their relationship being the heart of the film. She said that there is a lovely and unique friendship between the two of them because they are ultimately long-lost sisters. The actor stated that they repair one another and each other’s holes in their lives.

Black Widow cast includes David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone as they make their debut in the MCU. William Hurt will make a comeback as Thaddeus Ross, the United States Secretary of State and a former U.S. Army general. Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark / Iron Man is also said to have a cameo in the movie; however, no confirmation has been made yet.

Black Widow was initially set to release on May 1, 2020. But due to COVID-19 outbreak in March, the makers decided to shift its date. It was then scheduled for November 6, 2020, taking over Eternals slot. In September 2020, Marvel and Disney rescheduled the movie again, along with a few other Marvel projects. Black Widow is currently eyeing to release on May 7, 2021.

