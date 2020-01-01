David Beckham Outsmarts Victoria As She Teases Him For Playing With LEGO

The Beckhams are enjoying the festive season and on December 30, Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share her husband's latest challenge playing with a LEGO set. Victoria teased him for playing with LEGO, was aimed for 11-year-old children, despite him being 44. The 45-year-old Victoria posted the videos on her Instagram story in which she wrote, "How many hours has it been??"

In the video clip, David can be seen busy in building a Land Rover. In a later Instagram clip, Victoria can be seen telling her fans, "Been for dinner, we had a break. We're about to finish the LEGO, we've dropped some pieces - Mr. Cruz is looking for it and Harper."

READ: David Beckham Accused Of Pretending To Cook Christmas Dinner By Fans

Victoria teases her husband

Then she questions, "How much longer, David?" to which Beckham responds, "I reckon 20 minutes" to which Victoria replies, "20 minutes. It does say on the box that it's for an 11-year-old." Feeling proud of himself, Beckham revealed that he completed the building brick challenge in nine hours. Then Victoria teases him by saying, "But you are 44, you know that?" to which he replies, "Yep... and you're 45."

READ: David Beckham Again Misses Out On Knighthood In New Year Honours List

Victoria shared the Instagram post to show the amount of time her husband spends playing with LEGO and revealed that she has a Star Wars set for him to assemble when he's done. She said that she has a huge surprise lined up for David. She further added that the moment he is done with the Land Rover she is going to set up a Star Wars LEGO. She added that the idea was suggested by Kim Jones and she thinks that Star Wars LEGO is going to take him a long time to solve.

READ: David Beckham: The Legendary Footballer's Best Dapper Looks You Must Check Out

READ: After Being Trolled, David Beckham Again Shares Picture Of Him Kissing His Daughter

READ: Netizens Divided On The Way Justin Bieber Addresses David Beckham In Throwback Picture, Some Think Latter Resembles PewDiePie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.