David Prowse's Death: List Of Hit Movies That The 'Darth Vader' Actor Was A Part Of

Actor David Prowse, who was also known as Dave Prowse recently passed away at a hospital in London on November 28 at the age of 85. He was best known for physically portraying the role of antagonist, Darth Vader, in the original Stars Wars trilogy. The actor died at the age of 85 following brief illness according to his agent Thomas Bowington. Prowse is also remembered as the Green Cross Code Man (superhero from the road safety advertisements) as well as the regular on the hit series like The Saint, Space 1999 and Doctor Who. Here is a list of David Prowse's movies which one might not have heard about. Many celebs shared their respects and condolences on David Prowse's death.

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell

On David Prowse's death, his fans remember the actor's horror movies where he portrayed Frankenstein himself. The movie Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell is one of them. After featuring as Frankenstein in the 1967 movie Casino Royale, as an uncredited appearance, David Prowse appeared in many Frankenstein films. Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell was directed by Terence Fisher and featured Peter Cushing, Shane Briant and David Prowse. Dave played the role of Creature / Herr Schneider.

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Dave Prowse also featured as the muscular servant in Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange. The film is a 1971 dystopian crime movie directed by Stanley Kubrick. The movie is based on Anthony Burgess's 1962 novel of the same name. The movie A Clockwork Orange also stars Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Adrienne Corri, Miriam Karlin, Michael Tarn, James Marcus, Warren Clarke and Anthony Sharp.

The Horror of Frankenstein (1970)

The Horror of Frankenstein is also a horror movie, directed by Jimmy Sangster. The film starred Ralph Bates, Kate O'Mara, Veronica Carlson and David Prowse as the monster. The film was produced by Hammer Film Productions and was released in 1970.

I Am Your Father

I Am Your Father is a 2015 directed documentary based on the life of Dave Prowse. The documentary film showed the life of the actor behind the face of Darth Vader in the Star Wars saga. The film talks about how Dave originally got the opportunity to audition for Star Wars movie and many other things.

