LeBron James Left In Awe Of Snoop Dogg's Jake Paul Vs Nate Robinson Fight Commentary

This weekend, the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight took the internet by storm. Paul, having more experience than the retired NBA star, knocked Robinson out during the fight. Despite his efforts, Twitter was full of Nate Robinson memes, calling out his embarrassing loss and confidence before the game. However, what caught everyone's eye was Snoop Dogg's commentary, providing the necessary comic relief one needed in a match dominated by Jake Paul.

Snoop Dogg on Nate Robinson's fight against YouTube personality Jake Paul

Snoop Dogg’s commentary during Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/NNUIQFrk9y — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 29, 2020

For the night, Snoop Dogg turned into an analyst, making viewers laugh even during Robinson's knockout. He started singing the goodbye hymn even before the knockout when the NBA star fell for the first time. He perfectly timed "Good Night, Irene" as Paul punched Robinson. He even joked about Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, saying they are two "uncles fighting at the barbecue".

LeBron James loved the Snoop Dogg commentary

My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!! Swiss Army Knife++++++ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2020

While James did not comment on the fight itself, he was all praise for Snoop Dogg's commentary during the fight. "My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man," James wrote. Fans replied to James' post, agreeing with the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Snoop Dogg, who is a known sports and Lakers fan, was applauded for his take on the fight. Previously, the rapper had also spoken about James and Michael Jordan, choosing the former over the Chicago Bulls legend. Some fans also took to speaking about the fight, asking if James would consider fighting Paul (or someone else) in the future.

Other NBA personalities on the fight and Snoop Dogg's hilarious commentary

SNOOP hilarious!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 29, 2020

Snoop the best announcer ever🤣🤣🤣 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 29, 2020

Snoop sick as hell 🤣🤣🙏🏽🙏🏽 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 29, 2020

Snoop gotta do an NBA game 😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 29, 2020

Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 29, 2020

Along with James, other NBA stars too praised Snoop Dogg. "Snoop the best announcer ever," Trae Young wrote, while Bradley Beal referred to the 49-year-old as "hilarious". CJ McCollum, Donovan Mitchell and even Stephen A Smith took to Twitter to share their reactions about the fight and the commentary.

(Image credits: AP, LeBron James Twitter)