Dolly Parton's Birthday: All You Need To Know About Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Dolly Parton is one of the most popular American singer, songwriter, actor, author, humanitarian as well as a businesswoman and best known for her fantastic work in country music. She is also a recipient of several awards and accolades that she received mainly for her spectacular works in the music industry. She has also been a vital part in the humanitarian field with an effort to work for the betterment of children and had launched a program called Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Read further ahead for Dolly Parton’s trivia and a lot more about the artist.

Dolly Parton’s trivia

It is a well-known fact that the American star, Dolly Parton has made some of the finest pieces of music in her career so far but it is a lesser-known fact that she also conducts a book gifting program for children called Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library that mails some high-quality books to children for free right when they are born until the time they begin their school. The program also stated that all the children will receive these benefits no matter what the children’s family income was.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was launched in 1995 and the books were distributed to the kids living in Tennessee as Dolly Parton also grew up in the same place. Within a few years, the program became a huge success and by 2003, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library had distributed one million books to children all around the world. As the program covered the state of Tennessee in the first place, it soon covered other areas including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom as well as the Republic of Ireland.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library also received several awards and honours for their efforts to enrich the lives of children all around the world. In addition to their several awards and honours received by the organization, they have also celebrated many milestones throughout their entire journey so far. On the occasion of Dolly Parton's birthday, let's have a look at her unbelievable net worth as of 2021.

Dolly Parton’s net worth

As Dolly Parton has managed to create huge stardom of herself, her net worth has increased over leaps and bounds in recent years. According to the reports by Wealthy Gorilla, Dolly Parton’s net worth is estimated to be $600 Million (43,905,240,000.00 INR).

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

