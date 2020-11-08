Davina McCall Finds Her Pet Dog Bo After Two Women Appeal On Twitter

Television host Davina McCall recently found her lost dog, Bo, with the help of her followers on social media. The hunt started when she tweeted about two generous ladies who had taken Bo to a veterinary close by. She decided to ask for help when she could not find the vet and within hours, she received details about her dog’s whereabouts. She thanked her followers for their hard work and clarified that the two ladies weren’t criminals but only intended to help Bo.

Anchor Davina McCall had recently taken to social media to seek help from her followers regarding her missing pet dog, Bo. She posted a picture of the animal along with a short plea as she had been worried about its whereabouts. In the tweet, she wrote that she is going forward with this plea even though it is a long shot. She informed her followers that her dog Bo was picked up at Tunbridge Wells by two ladies who wanted to take Bo to the vet. They told someone to inform her about their actions as they believed it had to be taken to the hospital as soon as possible as she had been chipped.

Davina McCall further added that she had been searching for the vet location but was unsuccessful in tracing it. She called every vet in the 5-mile radius but could not find her pet dog. She also asked her followers to retweet the message as it was very necessary.

I know this is a long shot . My dog Bo was picked up in Tunbridge Wells by two ladies and they told someone who told me that they were taking her to a vet . She is chipped. I’ve called every vet locally 5 mile radius. Please let me know which vets . X please RT pic.twitter.com/hzVfdPsWvX — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) November 6, 2020

Within the next few hours, she put up another tweet informing her fans that the move had worked. She found out that Bo was with a dog warden and had been hunting for the warden’s number. She also tagged Tunbridge Wells Borough Council for help. Have a look at Davina McCall’s Tweet here.

Omg it worked !!!!!! Bo is with a dog warden .. I’m so stressed I can’t find a way to contact them online please @TWellsCouncil can u help me with a contact no? — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) November 6, 2020

In another clarification released on Davina McCall’s Twitter, she said that her dog had not been stolen. She called out a few news agencies who reported otherwise, fuelling fake news through incomplete information. She stated that the two ladies had been looking after Bo, who was found on the roadside, in dire need of help. Have a look at her update here.

My dog was found on the road outside my house and two ladies very sweetly rescued her and took her to the dog warden. She was not stolen as some people are reporting . They were looking after her ❤️ — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) November 6, 2020

