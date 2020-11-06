Czech Republic: Man Caught Walking Stuffed Dog To Avoid Night Curfew Amid COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic and constant curfew have forced people to opt for bizarre “excuses” to step out of their homes. In one such incident, a man was caught walking his “stuffed dog” during curfew hours in the European nation of the Czech Republic. The hilariously bizarre incident, which happened in the South Bohemian region of the country, caught national eyeballs after photographed of the reckless man surfaced online.

'Not illegal'

The Czech Republic, with over 391,945 cases and 4,330 deaths, the country is currently under a night curfew which starts at 9 pm. However, walking pets is given an exemption from the law. When the unidentified dog owner was questioned by the cops for strolling out during curfew, he plainly answered that dog walking was allowed during curfew hours claiming that he wasn’t doing anything “illegal.” However, police were quick to discover that the dog was indeed a stuffed toy and not real. On further interrogation, the unidentified man asserted that it was an artistically practical joke, following which the police let him out with a warning.

While this man used a "dog" to avoid curfew, in another striking case, a doggo became instrumental in the release of his owner, who was detained for flouting lockdown rules. The incident happened in the Caribbean nation of the Dominican Republic, where a man was detained by local police for flouting COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. However, events took a surprising turn after his loyal pet followed him to the station persuading officers to free him.

A video of the whole incident was shared on YouTube. In the 1 minute 26 second clip, a black and white coloured dog could be seen rushing towards the police station. Undeterred by the guards trying to stop him, the dog makes his way inside the station. As the video progresses, the dog could be seen continuously hugging and pulling his owner. The video finally concludes by showing the cops, eventually moved by the dog’s gesture, releasing the owner.

