Funny Cat And Dog Video Has Netizens Declare 'Dogs Have Owners, Cats Have Staff', Watch

Cute and funny videos of pets, usually of cats or dogs are very popular on social media. Netizens get to see many different videos of both cats and dogs on a daily basis, but there is one distinct difference in the videos we see between cats and dogs. Video of a dog is usually where the man’s best friend plays with its owners or jumps at them in excitement; and as an absolute contrast to this, a cat generally prefers to stay in its own space. This is exactly what netizens saw in the latest viral one of the cat and dog videos.

‘A dog has owners, a cat has a staff’

In a rather sweeping yet accurate statement, the caption of this video summarises the basic difference between a cat and a dog. This video was first posted on an account called ‘bonnienclydekitties’, and then made it to this popular Twitter page called Cats of Instagram. Here you can watch this hilarious video clip in which two dogs drag around a basket on which the cat is sitting.

In this funny animal video, as one can see, the two dogs are dragging the cat around who is sitting on the basket, as if it were a king. And being dragged around by the two dogs doesn’t seem to bother or startle the cats in the least. This video is a rather hilarious proof of what the caption reads- “Dogs have owners. Cats have staff.” Cats have always known to be distant and come around only when it wants to, while the dogs are seen as completely friendly and attached to their owners. This makes a rather amusing combination in every cat and dog videos.

Hundreds of thousands of people watch and enjoy cat and dog funny video all over the internet. Cat and dog videos are some of the most popular and watched videos across all the social media platforms. Just like this video, the rest of the videos like these are also sent by ordinary people to popular pages like these so that a larger audience can have a good laugh at hilarious videos like these.

