Dax Shepard Suffers Multiple Injuries Including Four Broken Ribs During Motorbike Accident

Many people are coming up with questions about what happened to Dax Shephard. Recently, the When in Rome actor had a motorbike accident where he received multiple injuries and four broken ribs. He talked about the whole incident in his podcast called Armchair Expert. Read the whole story of Dax Shepard's accident.

Dax Shepard's accident that ended up in surgery

The Parenthood star spoke about his recent horrifying incident at a race track in California. He spoke about how he ended up injuring himself and while riding around a racetrack in his motorbike. He stated in the podcast that he was passing six guys on Sonoma raceway on his motorbike when he braked hard enough to lift the back wheel of his bike till at least 100 yards. However, he thought that he would be able to pass these guys by sliding in between but someone turned and he clipped their bumper and went over the handlebars. He landed on the ground pretty hard after that.

However, after the mishap, Shepard still wanted to continue with his ride so he iced his shoulder and hand for an hour and a half before returning to the racetrack for 2 sessions. But it got pretty painful at the end and he landed up at the emergency room the very next day. He stated on his Tuesday podcast after he was at the hospital for 7 hours for breaking four of his ribs, a broken clavicle and he finally needed surgery. He reinjured one of the four fingers that he broke a few months ago as well.

On Wednesday, he shared a post with his wife standing at the back. He captioned his post saying "Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern. I'm in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern". Meanwhile, a comedian noticed Bell standing in a weird pose in his post and gave a hilarious reply. To which Kristen Bell even responded.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell started dating in 2007 and announced their engagement in January 2010. The couple tied the knot in October 2013. They have two daughters Lincoln, six, and five-year-old Delta. They have co-starred in films such as When in Rome, Hit and Run, and CHiPs.

Dax Shepard's accident a few months ago

This is not the first accident that Dax has been through recently. Hollywood actor Kristen Bell told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Dax Shepard had previously injured his hand and shattered all the bones in his hand. Kristen Bell revealed that Dax Shepard went on an ‘essential off-roading trip’ just before the quarantine began.

She stated that Dax Shepard took the solo trip in the mountains where he was sitting on the edge of a cliff when the accident took place. She revealed that when he stretched out his hand to look up, the weight of his arm caused the Polaris razor to tip to a side over and over again. Kristen Bell then stated that the accident crushed all the bones in his hand.

